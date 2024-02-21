Palo Alto Networks stock tumbles over 26% after cut in annual billings forecast
With more than 26 per cent decline in shares, Palo Alto is on course to erase nearly $30 billion in market capitalization
Palo Alto Networks Inc. stock tumbled more than 26 per cent on Wednesday after softer client spending and steep promotions forced the cybersecurity company to cut its annual billings forecast for the year.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started