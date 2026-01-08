Panacea Bio share price surges 6% after completing enrollment of study participants for Dengiall Phase-III trial

Panacea Bio's share price surged as much as 6% to ₹407.60 apiece in Thursday's trading session after the company said it has completed enrolment for the Phase III clinical trial of its dengue vaccine candidate, DengiAll.

“In terms of Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (“SEBI LODR Regulations”), we are now delighted to inform you that enrollment of study participants in the context of DengiAll® Phase-III clinical trial has been completed (i.e., 10,335 study participants),” the company said in an exchange filing dated January 7.

Advertisement

The company has enrolled 10,335 participants in the late-stage clinical trial. Each subject will be followed for two years after receiving either the vaccine or a placebo to evaluate the candidate’s efficacy and immune response.

DengiAll is a tetravalent dengue vaccine under development in India and is formulated as a single-dose shot. It contains live, attenuated strains of all four dengue virus serotypes—DEN1, DEN2, DEN3 and DEN4—in one dose. Panacea Biotec noted that DengiAll is expected to become India’s first indigenous single-dose dengue vaccine, with a potential launch aimed for 2027.

In an August 14, 2024, filing, the company stated that it had commenced the Phase III clinical trial of its tetravalent dengue vaccine candidate, DengiALL, in India after receiving approval from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI). The DengiALL program was launched at Panacea Biotec in 2006 following the licensing and transfer of novel attenuated tetravalent dengue virus strains between Panacea Biotec and the US National Institutes of Health.

Advertisement

The company has been developing the vaccine since 2008, highlighting the lengthy and complex nature of dengue vaccine development.

Panacea Biotec conducted Phase I/II clinical trials in the Indian population, with a three-year safety follow-up completed in 2020. Thereafter, in March 2022, Panacea Biotec and the ICMR signed an MoU to carry out Phase III clinical trials in India.

The Phase III study was planned across 19 trial sites nationwide, involving 10,335 participants.

Panacea Bio share price trend The share price history of Panacea Bio signals that the pharma stock has remained volatile amid weak market sentiments.

Panacea Bio share price has gained 7.27% in the past five sessions and nearly 21% in a month. However, the scrip has declined by over 11% in the last year.

Advertisement

In the last five years, the stock has given positive returns of over 71%. Meanwhile, the stock has proven to be a wealth-creating machine for long-term investors, as the stock has given multibagger returns of 8,670.33% since its listing.

Panacea Bio shares are listed on both the BSE and NSE. The multibagger pharma stock touched a 52-week high of ₹581 on May 15, 2025 and a 52-week low of ₹282.15 on February 28, 2025.