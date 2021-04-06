Panacea Biotec hits 20% upper circuit on pact with RDIF for Sputnik-V vaccine

Production of Sputnik-V at Panacea Biotec sites will help facilitate global supply of the vaccine to international partners of RDIF. Sputnik-V, the world's first registered vaccine against the novel coronavirus infection, has been registered in 59 countries globally with total population of over 1.5 billion people. Efficacy of Sputnik-V is 91.6% as confirmed by the data published in the Lancet, one of the world's oldest and most respected medical journals.

