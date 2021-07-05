Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Panacea Biotec jumps 9% as company gets licence to make Sputnik V vaccine

Panacea Biotec jumps 9% as company gets licence to make Sputnik V vaccine

Panacea Biotec shares were currently up 5%. Photo: iStock
1 min read . 01:08 PM IST Ashwin Ramarathinam

  • The batches have passed all the checks for quality parameters both at the Gamaleya Center in Russia and at the Central Drug Laboratory, Kasauli, Himachal Pradesh in India

Mumbai: Shares of Panacea Biotec surged around 9% on Monday after the company said it has received a manufacturing licence from the Drug Controller General of India for Sputnik V covid-19 vaccine.

At 12:30 pm, Panacea Biotec was at 395.75 up 4.86% from its previous close, while the benchmark index, Sensex rose 0.56% to 52,777.33.

The batches produced at Panacea Biotec's facilities at Baddi, Himachal Pradesh were earlier shipped to the Gamaleya Center in Russia for quality control. The batches have passed all the checks for quality parameters both at the Gamaleya Center in Russia and at the Central Drug Laboratory, Kasauli, Himachal Pradesh in India.

Sputnik V was registered in India under the emergency use authorization procedure on April 12, 2021 and vaccination against covid-19 with the Russian vaccine started on May 14, 2021 and has been registered in 67 countries globally with total population of over 3.5 billion people.

The vaccine is based on a platform of human adenoviral vectors and uses two different vectors for the two shots in a course of vaccination.

The drugmaker reported a consolidated net loss of 54.14 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 against a net loss of 69.70 crore for the corresponding period of the previous financial year. Consolidated total income of the company stood at 173.17 crore for the quarter under consideration over 143.34 crore for the same period a year ago.

In May, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories launched the covid vaccine in the Indian market. The first dose was administered in Hyderabad as part of a limited pilot. The pharma firm partnered with RDIF to conduct clinical trials of Sputnik V and distribute the vaccine in India in September 2020.

