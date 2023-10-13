Panacea Biotec share price falls over 3% after Baddi unit receives 9 observations from US FDA
Panacea Biotec share price falls 3% after USFDA issues observations for Baddi Unit. Panacea Biotec stock recovers from intraday lows, buy on dip approach suggested.
Panacea Biotec share price fell over 3% on Friday's trading session after United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) issued form 483 with nine observations for Baddi Unit on Thursday. Panacea Biotec shares opened at ₹166.90 apiece on BSE, and touched intraday low at ₹166.05 and high at 168.90 on Friday's trade.
