Panacea Biotec share price fell over 3% on Friday's trading session after United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) issued form 483 with nine observations for Baddi Unit on Thursday. Panacea Biotec shares opened at ₹166.90 apiece on BSE, and touched intraday low at ₹166.05 and high at 168.90 on Friday's trade. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Panacea Biotec stock price witnessed a a gap down opening in today's session however prices have smartly recovered from intraday lows in the first hour.

" Overall the recent trend for the stock has been up but post this activity we have to see how prices react on closely. We would have a buy on dip approach on this counter with ₹163 - ₹160 as buying zone whereas ₹178 - ₹185 as resistance," said Rajesh Bhosale - Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst, Angel One. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The USFDA, an American drug regulator, inspected Panacea Biotec Pharma Ltd, the company's wholly-owned subsidiary, in Baddi, Himachal Pradesh, between October 3, 2023, and October 12, 2023, according to the company's exchange filing.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here! {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Following the inspection, Panacea Biotec Pharma received a "FDA Form 483" including nine observations pertaining to improvements in the current protocols. The company's arm will work closely with the US FDA to close the aforementioned observations and will react to the US FDA within the time frame specified.

"We are committed to patient safety and quality and take quality and compliance matters seriously and stand by our commitment to fully comply with the cGMP quality standards," the company said in an exchange filing. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, as per trendlyne data, Panacea Biotec stock price rose 11.57% and underperformed its sector by 14.92% in the past year.

Following news that the Serum Institute of India had sold a 0.65% share in the company, Panacea Biotec was in focus last month. Reports from the media stated that almost four lakh shares were sold for about ₹140.65 each.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!