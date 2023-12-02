Panchsheel Organics to trade ex-dividend next week, 2 others to trade ex-bonus; check details
Panchsheel Organics will trade ex-dividend in the coming week, while two other stocks will trade ex-bonus.
Panchsheel Organics Ltd will trade ex-dividend in the coming week, starting from Monday, December 4. Apart from this, few other stocks will trade ex-bonus, according to corporate action data on the BSE.
