Panchsheel Organics Ltd will trade ex-dividend in the coming week, starting from Monday, December 4. Apart from this, few other stocks will trade ex-bonus, according to corporate action data on the BSE .

The ex-dividend date is the day on which the equity share price adjusts to reflect the next dividend payout. It is the day the stock becomes ex-dividend, which means it does not carry the value of its next dividend payment from that day forward. Dividends are payable to all shareholders whose names appear on the company's list by the end of the record date.

The following are the stocks that have declared dividend in the coming week:

Panchsheel Organics: The company declared an interim dividend of ₹0.8. Shares will trade ex-dividend on Monday, December 4.

According to BSE data, Panchsheel Organics is the only stock that will trade ex-dividend in the coming week.

The following are the stocks that declared a bonus issue in the coming week:

Dhyaani Tile and Marblez Ltd: The company declared a bonus issue in the ratio 9:5. Shares will trade ex-bonus on Thursday, December 7.

Pooja Entertainment And Films Ltd: The company declared a bonus issue in the ratio 6:1 Shares will trade ex-bonus on Friday, December 8.

A bonus issue is a corporate action which is an offer given to the existing shareholders of the company to subscribe for additional shares. Instead of increasing the dividend payout, the companies offer to distribute additional shares to the shareholders.

Other Corporate Action:

Jyoti Structures Ltd: E.G.M on December 4

Borosil Ltd: Spin Off on December 5

Sunshine Capital Ltd: E.G.M on December 6

Asit C.Mehta Financial Services Ltd: Right Issue of Equity Shares on December 7.



TCS Buyback:

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) had set the dates for share buyback programme, opening on December 1 and will close on December 7. Investors have the option to submit their shares to the company at a rate of ₹4,150 per share.

Small shareholders, categorized as those with investments totaling less than ₹2 lakh, have been assigned an entitlement ratio of 1 equity share for every 6 shares held as of the record date, which is November 25. This ratio corresponds to approximately 17 per cent. For other qualifying shareholders, the entitlement ratio is set at 2 shares for every 209 shares held.

