Pandemic pets push industry stocks to pricey valuations

Among the sector’s big winners this year are veterinary services firm Idexx Laboratories, up about 61% this year, and drug company Zoetis Inc., which is 25% higher. The S&P 500 is up 8.7% for 2020. Investors will get a closer look at the companies in the coming weeks: Idexx is due to report third-quarter results Oct. 29, while Zoetis is due to report its results Nov. 5.