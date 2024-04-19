Panic-struck FPIs ramp up bearish futures bets overnight

“It isn’t common to see this kind of an overnight increase in bearish positions," said Rohit Srivastava, founder, IndiaCharts. “The last time they were short by such an extent (108,883 contracts) was on 21 December last year, after which markets began to rise. However, this time around, the looming uncertainty in West Asia is causing markets to correct. These could be hedges against their portfolios, but such a large rise overnight hints at growing concerns."