Multibagger stock of 2022: Small-cap paper company Ruchira Papers Limited has announced bonus shares for its shareholders today. The company board has also fixed record dat for dividend payment for the financial year 2021-22. In its latest exchange filing, the paper company informed that board of directors of the company has approved 1 bonus share for each 10 shares held by a shareholder whereas they fixed 10th September 2022 as record date for dividend payment.

The small-cap company informed Indian stock market exchanges about the bonus shares and dividend payment citing, "We hereby inform that at the Board meeting held on today i.e., Tuesday, 30th, August 2022, the Board has inter-alia considered and approved the issue of bonus shares in the ratio of 1:10 i.e., 1 (One) new fully paid up equity share of Rs. 10/ each to be issued for every 10 (Ten) equity shares held, subject to approval of shareholders of the Company at ensuing AGM. The Board has fixed Monday, 10th day of October 2022 as record date for the purpose of determining the members entitle to receive bonus shares. provided, if the bonus as recommended by the Board of Directors is approved at the AGM."

The small-cap company also informed about the record date for dividend payment citing, "The board has fixed Saturday, 10th, day of September 2022 as record date for the purpose of determining the members entitled to receive final dividend for the financial year 2021-22. Provided, if the dividend as recommended by the Board of Directors is approved at the AGM, payment of such dividend will be made on or after a2th October 2022."

Multibagger stock of 2022

Ruchira Papers shares are one of the possible multibagger stocks for 2022. The small-cap stock has surged from around ₹79 to ₹147 apiece levels, logging around 85 per cent rise in year-to-date (YTD) time.