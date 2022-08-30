Paper stock announces 1:10 bonus share, record date for dividend payment2 min read . Updated: 30 Aug 2022, 02:16 PM IST
- Paper stock has announced one bonus share for each 10 stocks hold by the shareholders
Multibagger stock of 2022: Small-cap paper company Ruchira Papers Limited has announced bonus shares for its shareholders today. The company board has also fixed record dat for dividend payment for the financial year 2021-22. In its latest exchange filing, the paper company informed that board of directors of the company has approved 1 bonus share for each 10 shares held by a shareholder whereas they fixed 10th September 2022 as record date for dividend payment.