Paper stocks under pressure; JK Paper, Andhra Paper and others crash up to 7%. Here’s why

JK Paper, Andhra Paper, Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers, and West Coast Paper Mills were among the paper stocks that fell between 3% and 7% in Tuesday’s intraday trade on August 26, as sentiment turned negative following a sharp rally in Monday’s session, triggered by data showing a steep rise in paper and paperboard imports during the June quarter.

Advertisement

Coral Newsprints shares slumped 7% to ₹10.7 apiece, while West Coast Paper Mills dropped 5% to ₹219.5. JK Paper, Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers, Andhra Paper, Orient Paper, and South India Paper also declined between 3% and 5%.

According to data from the commerce ministry, highlighted by the Indian Paper Manufacturers Association (IPMA), imports of paper and paperboard rose 8% to 486,000 tonnes in the April–June quarter of FY26, up from 452,000 tonnes in the same period of FY25.

Shipments from China recorded the sharpest growth, climbing 28% to 143,000 tonnes in April–June 2025, reinforcing its position as India’s leading supplier. IPMA pointed out that in FY25, total paper imports had already exceeded 2 million tonnes, worth ₹14,629 crore—twice the volume seen four years earlier—with China accounting for more than one-fourth of the inflows.

Advertisement

Imports from ASEAN countries also rose significantly, increasing to 92,000 tonnes from 78,000 tonnes in the year-ago quarter, according to IPMA.

Also Read | Ola Electric surges 5% on securing PLI certification for Gen 3 scooters

Also Read | Ola Electric surges 5% on securing PLI certification for Gen 3 scooters

“The continued rise in paper imports, particularly from China and ASEAN, is hurting the competitiveness of the domestic paper industry. Despite significant investments in capacity and sustainability initiatives, Indian paper manufacturers are struggling with underutilized plants due to the influx of predatory imports,” said IPMA President Pawan Agarwal.

Government imposes a minimum import price To curb cheap imports, the government has imposed a minimum import price (MIP) of ₹67,220 per tonne on virgin multi-layer paperboard until March 31, 2026, according to a notification.

“MIP of ₹67,220 per tonne on cost, insurance, and freight (CIF) value is imposed for the import of virgin multi-layer paperboard until March 31, 2026,” the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a notification.

Advertisement

The product is used in the packaging of pharmaceuticals, FMCG products, food and beverages, electronics, high-end cosmetics, liquor, book covers, and publishing.

In July, the Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR), under the commerce ministry, launched an anti-dumping investigation into paperboard imports from Indonesia after receiving complaints from domestic manufacturers.

(With inputs from PTI)