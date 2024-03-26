Paradeep Phosphates share price drops 5% after CPCB orders closure of Odisha plant
Paradeep Phosphates stock price dropped 5% after CPCB notified plant shutdown in Paradeep, Odisha. Technical analyst expects weak performance, suggests lightening longs on bounce. Company asserts no violation, plant closure for maintenance with no significant financial impact anticipated.
Paradeep Phosphates share price plummeted 5% on Tuesday's session following the Central Pollution Control Board's (CPCB) notification of the plant's shutdown in Paradeep, Odisha. Paradeep Phosphates stock price opened at an intraday low of ₹64.69 apiece on the BSE.
