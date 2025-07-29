Paradeep Phosphates share price jumps nearly 13% to a record high post strong Q1 results 2025

Paradeep Phosphates share price soared by nearly 13% to touch a 52-week high during Tuesday's trading session following the company's impressive results for the June quarter (Q1FY26). The company's net profit experienced a staggering increase of 4,726.4% year-on-year (YoY), reaching ₹255.8 crore, up from just ₹5.3 crore in the same quarter last year.

For the April-June quarter, revenue from operations climbed by 57.9% to ₹3,754 crore compared to ₹2,377 crore during the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year. The rise in sales led to a significant boost in the company's profitability.

At the operational level, Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortisation (EBITDA) surged more than threefold from the previous year, reaching ₹466 crore compared to ₹147 crore last year. The EBITDA margin expanded to 12.41% in the current quarter, up from 6.18% year-over-year, according to reports.

Paradeep Phosphates primarily focuses on producing Urea, Di-Ammonium Phosphate (DAP), NPK grade Complex Fertilizers, and Zypmite (a gypsum-based product) at its manufacturing plants located in Paradeep, in the Jagatsinghpur District of Odisha, and in Zuari Nagar, Goa.

Additionally, the company is engaged in the trading of fertilizers, ammonia, neutralized phospo gypsum, micronutrients, and other materials. Through its “Navratna” brand of fertilizers, the company meets the needs of farmers across the nation.

Paradeep Phosphates share price today Paradeep Phosphates share price today opened at ₹222.10 apiece, the stock touched an intraday high of ₹224.50 apiece, and an intraday intraday low of ₹213.30 per share.

According to Rajesh Bhosale, Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst at Angel One, Paradeep Phosphate share price today is in a strong uptrend and opened with a sharp gap-up today. While there hasn’t been much follow-through buying after the opening and prices have eased from the intraday highs, it still holds gains of around 8 percent for the day.

“The overall bias remains positive, with the bullish gap between 205–203 expected to act as support. On the upside, 230 remains the next immediate resistance,” added Bhosale.