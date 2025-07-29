Subscribe

Paradeep Phosphates share price jumps nearly 13% to a record high post strong Q1 results 2025

Paradeep Phosphates share price rose nearly 13% to a 52-week high after reporting a 4,726.4% YoY net profit increase to 255.8 crore for Q1FY26. Revenue surged 57.9% to 3,754 crore, with EBITDA more than tripling to 466 crore.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published29 Jul 2025, 09:41 AM IST
Paradeep Phosphates share price soared by nearly 13% to touch a 52-week high during Tuesday's trading session following the company's impressive results for the June quarter (Q1FY26). The company's net profit experienced a staggering increase of 4,726.4% year-on-year (YoY), reaching 255.8 crore, up from just 5.3 crore in the same quarter last year.

For the April-June quarter, revenue from operations climbed by 57.9% to 3,754 crore compared to 2,377 crore during the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year. The rise in sales led to a significant boost in the company's profitability.

At the operational level, Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortisation (EBITDA) surged more than threefold from the previous year, reaching 466 crore compared to 147 crore last year. The EBITDA margin expanded to 12.41% in the current quarter, up from 6.18% year-over-year, according to reports.

Paradeep Phosphates primarily focuses on producing Urea, Di-Ammonium Phosphate (DAP), NPK grade Complex Fertilizers, and Zypmite (a gypsum-based product) at its manufacturing plants located in Paradeep, in the Jagatsinghpur District of Odisha, and in Zuari Nagar, Goa.

Additionally, the company is engaged in the trading of fertilizers, ammonia, neutralized phospo gypsum, micronutrients, and other materials. Through its “Navratna” brand of fertilizers, the company meets the needs of farmers across the nation.

Paradeep Phosphates share price today

Paradeep Phosphates share price today opened at 222.10 apiece, the stock touched an intraday high of 224.50 apiece, and an intraday intraday low of 213.30 per share.

According to Rajesh Bhosale, Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst at Angel One, Paradeep Phosphate share price today is in a strong uptrend and opened with a sharp gap-up today. While there hasn’t been much follow-through buying after the opening and prices have eased from the intraday highs, it still holds gains of around 8 percent for the day.

“The overall bias remains positive, with the bullish gap between 205–203 expected to act as support. On the upside, 230 remains the next immediate resistance,” added Bhosale.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision.

 
