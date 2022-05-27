Paradeep Phosphates shares make positive debut. Should you buy, sell or hold?

Advising positional investors to avoid fresh buying in the counter, Ravi Singhal of GCL Securities said, "No doubt Paradeep Phosphates shares were offered at an attractive valuations but one should enter the scrip keeping value buying only. Value buying levels in the stock comes around ₹32 to ₹36 apiece levels. If the stock reaches these levels then one can buy the stock for long term target of ₹52 maintaining stop loss at ₹30. In case the value buying levels doesn't arrive then my suggestion to an investor is to look at other options like Deepak Fertilizers."