Parag Parikh Mutual Fund buys Coal India: Value or trap?
Summary
- Over a 10-year period, Coal India stock has commanded a median price-to-earnings multiple of 8 and a median price-to-book-value multiple around 4. It’s now undervalued even by these standards, but does that mean it’s a good investment?
If you are looking for solid investment ideas, it helps to keep an eye on what the smart money is doing. And when it comes to smart money these days, it doesn't get much smarter than Parag Parikh Financial Advisory Services (PPFAS) Mutual Fund. Social media is abuzz with how its popular Parag Parikh Flexicap Fund has been moving into a few defensive stocks of late.