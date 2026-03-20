Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund bought 3.65% in CMS Info Systems in the December quarter. The cash management company offers characteristics that align with Parag Parikh’s typical approach: a business moat, strong cash flows, zero debt, high return ratios, and a business deeply embedded within client operations.
Parag Parikh buys 3.65% in this cash management company. Betting on a dip or a structural winner?
SummaryA consolidating sector, rising market share, but weakening profitability: Parag Parikh's bet in CMS signals conviction, but is it on a temporary dip or a deeper structural opportunity?
Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund bought 3.65% in CMS Info Systems in the December quarter. The cash management company offers characteristics that align with Parag Parikh’s typical approach: a business moat, strong cash flows, zero debt, high return ratios, and a business deeply embedded within client operations.
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