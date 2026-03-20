Parag Parikh buys 3.65% in this cash management company. Betting on a dip or a structural winner?

Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund bought 3.65% in CMS Info Systems in the December quarter. The cash management company offers characteristics that align with Parag Parikh’s typical approach: a business moat, strong cash flows, zero debt, high return ratios, and a business deeply embedded within client operations.
Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund bought 3.65% in CMS Info Systems in the December quarter. The cash management company offers characteristics that align with Parag Parikh’s typical approach: a business moat, strong cash flows, zero debt, high return ratios, and a business deeply embedded within client operations.
This bet by the fund house signals conviction, but is it on a temporary dip or a deeper structural opportunity? Let us find out
This bet by the fund house signals conviction, but is it on a temporary dip or a deeper structural opportunity? Let us find out
How CMS built its moat
CMS Info Systems operates in a sector undergoing significant consolidation, where weaker players are steadily exiting due to severe challenges accessing credit and liquidity. As a result, even a listed competitor (AGS Transact) had to cease operations due to liquidity problems.
CMS stepped in to stabilise ATM networks for banks, reinforcing its position as a mission-critical partner rather than just a service provider. This consolidation has effectively reduced the market to just two major players, CMS and SIS-Prosegur. CMS effectively leveraged this to gain a 2% market share, solidifying its lead in a now largely duopolistic cash logistics market.
The pivot to banking automation
CMS started as a pure-play cash logistics provider, a capital-intensive business built on trust and reliable execution. Over time, it has transitioned into an integrated services platform, expanding beyond cash management into managed services and technology.
The cash logistics segment serves as its backbone. It handles the physical movement and management of currency across India, and accounts for 61% of the revenue in FY25.
Managed services and technology segment, which generates 37% of the revenue. This is a rapidly growing division, focused on automation, ATM management, and software solutions.
In fact, in managed services, the company has significantly improved its competitive standing, rising to third spot from fifth. The balance (2%) comes from card services, which generate revenue from trading in cards and providing card personalisation services.
Why banks can’t quit CMS
By offering integrated contracts spanning ATM replenishment, Brown Label ATMs, software, and remote monitoring, CMS is deeply embedded in bank and retail operations.
This becomes more relevant as banks shift away from fragmented outsourcing toward integrated partners, giving CMS a clear right-to-win in large contracts. The company's clients include private banks, D2C customers, and PSU banks. Its reliance on the top client has declined from 22% in FY24 to 18% in YTD FY26, indicating a more diversified revenue mix and reduced concentration risk.
The company has 13 customers contributing over ₹50 crore each in annual revenue, up from just eight such customers in FY22, reflecting both deeper client engagement and improved revenue visibility.
Why network density is the ultimate barrier
The company scale is exceptionally difficult for new entrants or smaller competitors to replicate. It handles approximately ₹14 trillion in gross transaction value annually, surpassing that of any other fintech company in India.
Its network covers 97% of Indian districts, spans 400,000 kms daily, and services roughly 150,000 business points. CMS services over 73,000 ATMs and manages more than 28,000 ATMs end-to-end. It also handles secure bulk cash logistics, connecting over 14,000 bank branches and currency chests. The opportunity pipeline remains large.
Over 1,00,000 ATMs and 3,50,000+ organised retail outlets are expected to require cash management and payment automation solutions, positioning the company to benefit from the expanding formal cash ecosystem.
Protecting margins in a high-volume game
This scale translates into lower unit-cost economics, allowing CMS to remain competitive on pricing while protecting margins. The company maintains a world-class margin profile, with historical PAT margins consistently exceeding 15% and Ebitda margins around 26%. It converts over 70% of its operating cash flow into Ebitda. It has a zero-net-debt balance sheet, holds over ₹1,000 crore in cash and cash equivalents, and maintains a solid AA+ credit rating.
Record revenues but compressed margins
Consolidated revenue grew by 7% year-on-year to ₹2,425 crore in FY25, supported by higher cash volumes and network expansion. Ebitda grew by about 5% to ₹633 crore, while the margin contracted slightly by 56 bps to 26.1% in FY25.
The company benefited from an improved product mix, market expansion, and investments in automation to manage inflationary pressures. Net profit grew 7% to ₹372 crore in FY25. The company's strong capital allocation is also evident in its return ratios. ROCE stands at 25.2%, slightly lower than 25.4% in FY24. CMS has converted an average 47% of its Ebitda into free cash flow.
Margin pressures
CMS continued its execution-focused trajectory into 9MFY26. Revenue grew 3% year-on-year to ₹1,854 crore, due to a rebound in retail consumption volumes. However, despite stable revenue growth, profitability weakened. Ebitda declined 10% to ₹484 crore, with margins at 26.1%, driven by wage inflation ( ₹11 crore) and investments for new contracts.
Net profit was down 18% to ₹224 crore. As these new contracts go live (75% of ICICI contract valued at ₹750 crore is already live) and operating leverage kicks in, the margin and profitability are expected to recover.
Betting on an FY27 recovery
CMS has laid out a detailed roadmap, with clear targets for FY27 and a longer-term trajectory toward FY30. CMS aims to reach revenue of around ₹2,900 crore in FY27. Of this, product revenue is expected to add ₹100 crore, with the remainder coming from the services segment. CMS expects to enter FY27 with a baseline services run rate of about ₹650 crores per quarter (annualizing to ₹2,600 crores).
Retail solutions & currency logistics are expected to grow at around 12%, aided by a rebound in consumption volumes and stabilization in cash usage. Technology & payment solutions are projected to grow at 20%, staying on track to hit ₹400 crores by FY27.
The AIoT remote monitoring software (Hawkai) vertical is a massive growth driver, expected to double its revenue run rate from ₹100 crore to ₹200 crore, aided by expansion beyond BFSI into quick commerce and electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure. Hawkai also went live at a leading PSU bank after 12 months of product and solution build.
SBI contract milestone
This recovery is driven by the rollout of the major SBI contract in Q4, which will bring ₹500 crores in incremental revenue over 10 years (roughly ₹50 crores annually). Front-loaded costs for new contracts like SBI and ICICI impacted performance.
CMS also plans to aggressively scale the number of ATMs under its cash management from 70,000 to around 75,000 by the end of March or April 2026.
Vision 2030
The CMS 2030 Blueprint outlines an ambitious trajectory, aiming to achieve service revenues of ₹3,750-3,950 crore at a 12% CAGR from FY26-30. By adopting an inorganic growth strategy, the company envisions scaling its total service revenue to between ₹4,500 and ₹4,750 crore.
To this end, the company also views the current M&A environment favourably for consolidation and synergistic expansion. It has signed a term sheet to acquire the ATM management business of a leading managed service provider for about ₹100-125 crores.
This acquisition is expected to close by March 2026. This is expected to be value-accretive and will help drive sector consolidation. Furthermore, CMS is actively evaluating other accretive opportunities in the core business and in the retail and payment tech infrastructure sectors.
The math to ₹4,750 crores
This outlook is underpinned by a set of operational assumptions. ATM Management is forecasted to grow at an 11% CAGR, with revenues scaling toward the ₹2,200-2,250 crore range. This trajectory assumes the total market ATM base will expand to 275,000 units, enabling CMS to secure a 25-30% market share while managing a total fleet of 170,000 ATMs.
Furthermore, retail solutions is anticipated to maintain an 11% CAGR, targeting a revenue potential of ₹1,050-1,100 crore. This growth is contingent upon extending the total addressable market into regions beyond tier-II cities, increasing retail touchpoints to 200,000-300,000, and commanding a significant 38-43% market share.
Technology & payments is projected to be a primary growth driver, with a 20% CAGR, reaching revenue of ₹500-600 crores. CMS aims to deploy between 30,000 and 80,000 Vision AI points, capturing a 25-40% share of the BFSI sector as Vision AI's revenue contribution to the vertical climbs from 50% to 70%.
What is Parag Parikh really betting on?
Parag Parikh's investment appears less like a turnaround bet and more like a bet on temporary dislocation in an otherwise strengthening business. Despite near-term margin pressure, CMS continues to gain market share in a consolidating industry and deepen its presence in integrated services. The key variable is margin normalisation.
If margins recover as new contracts stabilise and operating leverage kicks in, earnings could catch up with revenue growth over the next 12-18 months. CMS offers characteristics that align with Parag Parikh’s approach. This could limit downside while keeping optionality on growth intact.
At ₹289 per share, CMS is trading at a price-to-earnings multiple of 14, slightly below its three-year median of 19. The gap probably suggests the market is discounting current pressures but not fully pricing in recovery and structural gains.
In that context, this looks less like a cyclical turnaround bet and more like a calibrated entry into a business that could emerge stronger post-investment phase.
For mor such analysis, read Profit Pulse.
Madhvendra has over seven years of experience in equity markets and writes detailed research articles on listed Indian companies, sectoral trends, and macroeconomic developments.
The writer does not hold the stocks discussed in this article.
The purpose of this article is only to share interesting charts, data points, and thought-provoking opinions. It is NOT a recommendation. If you wish to consider an investment, you are strongly advised to consult your advisor. This article is strictly for educational purposes only.