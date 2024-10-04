Paramount Dye Tec IPO: Steps to check allotment status online; latest GMP as focus shifts to listing

Paramount Dye Tec IPO: Here are the steps to check the allotment status and latest GMP for Paramount Dye Tec IPO as the focus shifts to listing.

Paramount Dye Tec's initial public offering (IPO) opened on September 30, 2024, and closed on October 3, 2024. On Friday, October 4, the allocation for Paramount Dye Tec IPO is anticipated to be completed.

Paramount Dye Tec IPO shares are likely to list on the NSE SME on Tuesday, 8 October.

Also Read | Dev Accelerator files draft papers for IPO to expand co-working space venture

Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the registrant for Paramount Dye Tec IPO, and Gretex Corporate Services is the book-running lead manager. Gretex Share Broking is the market maker for Paramount Dye Tec IPO.

Here are the steps to check allotment status online Investors can check the allotment for Paramount Dye Tec IPO on Bigshare Services' website or the NSE. Here's how:

Step 1- Go to the registrar Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd's website by clicking on this link: https://www.bigshareonline.com/ipo_Allotment.html

Step 2- Select any of the three servers on the Bigshare website to check the allocation status

Step3- Click on company selection and thereafter from the dropdown select the company name Paramount Dye Tec (Note: The company name will only appear once the allotment is out)

Step 4 - Select from among any one of the following options it asks for - Application Number, Demat Account or PAN number.

Step 4- Enter the details pertaining to the option selected

Step 5 -Hit the Search button and don't forget to enter the Captcha code

Investors can also use the NSE website to check the status of Paramount Dye Tec allotment by providing the required information.

Paramount Dye Tec IPO: GMP or Grey Market Premium After the subscription period ended, Paramount Dye Tec IPO GMP dropped to ₹5. The GMP plummeted following the first day of the IPO when it was at ₹23, according to data from Investorgain.com. This implies that the shares of Paramount Dye Tec IPO can be purchased for ₹5 more than the issue price in the grey market.

According to the current GMP, investors of Paramount Dye Tec IPO anticipate that the company's shares will list at ₹ 122 apiece, which represents a 4.27% premium over the upper end of the issue price of ₹117.