Paramount Speciality Forgings IPO Day 1: Check for Subscription status, GMP, key dates, all you need to know

Ujjval Jauhari
Published17 Sep 2024, 03:50 PM IST
Paramount Speciality Forgings IPO: Check for Subscription status, GMP, key dates, all you need to know about the initial Public offering that opened for subscription on 17 September' 2024 and closes on 20 September'2024.

Paramount Speciality Forgings IPO: Subscription Status

Paramount Speciality Forgings IPO had been subscribed 1.48 times by 3.40 PM on September 17, 2024 . The public issue had been subscribed 2.03 times in the retail category, 1.14 times in the QIB category, and 0.63 times in the NII category as per Chittorgarh.com data

Paramount Speciality Forgings IPO: Key dates

The subscription period for Paramount Speciality Forgings IPO began on September 17, 2024, and ends on September 20, 2024. The allotment for the Paramount Speciality Forgings IPO is expected to be concluded on Monday, September 23, 2024. The proposed listing date for Paramount Speciality Forgings IPO is Wednesday, September 25, 2024, and it will take place on NSE SME.

Paramount Speciality Forgings IPO; Subscription details

The IPO price band for Paramount Speciality Forgings is 57 to 59 per share. An application must have a minimum lot size of 2000 shares. Retail investors are needed to invest a minimum of 118,000. HNI requires a minimum lot size investment of two lots, or 4,000 shares, for a total of 236,000.

The 32.34 crore Paramount Speciality Forgings IPO is a book-built offer. The offer consists of a 48.02 lakh share being issued fresh valued at 28.33 crores while a 6.8 lakh shares are being offered for sale valued at 4.01 crores.

Paramount Speciality Forgings IPO;GMP

Based on information from Investorgain.com, the GMP for the Paramount Speciality Forgings IPO was Nil. This implies that shares of Paramount Speciality Forgings initial public offering (IPO) are available without any premium in the grey market.

The market participants thereby are expecting listing of Paramount Speciality Forgings share price close to the issue price.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions

 

 

 

 

 

 

