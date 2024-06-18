Paras Defence and Space Tech share price surges over 18%. Here's why
Approximately 706,000 shares were traded at an average price of ₹1,252 each, marking a premium of about 8% over the previous closing price. The total value of this transaction amounted to ₹88.7 crore.
Paras Defence and Space Technologies' share price soared over 18 per cent to reach ₹1367.60 following a significant equity transaction on June 18. This surge came after a large deal involving 1.8 per cent of the company’s equity was executed on the stock exchanges.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started