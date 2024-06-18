Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features On Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • Mint Shorts
  • My Mint
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Paras Defence and Space Tech share price surges over 18%. Here's why
BREAKING NEWS

Paras Defence and Space Tech share price surges over 18%. Here's why

Shivangini

  • Approximately 706,000 shares were traded at an average price of 1,252 each, marking a premium of about 8% over the previous closing price. The total value of this transaction amounted to 88.7 crore.

Paras Defence Shares Skyrocket: Stock price hits a record high of 1,373.80 following major equity deal.

Paras Defence and Space Technologies' share price soared over 18 per cent to reach 1367.60 following a significant equity transaction on June 18. This surge came after a large deal involving 1.8 per cent of the company’s equity was executed on the stock exchanges.

The stocks of Paras Defence and Space Technlogies were trading in green, up over 18 per cent at 1367.60 on June 18, at 9:57 am on BSE. The company enjoys a market capitalisation of 5,191.10 crore as per BSE.

Paras Defence and Space Technologies' share price hit a 52-week high on June 18 and Reached 1,376.30, as per NSE.

Approximately 706,000 shares were traded at an average price of 1,252 each, marking a premium of about 8 per cent over the previous closing price. The total value of this transaction amounted to 88.7 crore.

Paras Defence specializes in the design, development, manufacturing, and testing of a wide range of defense and space engineering products and solutions. As of March 2024, the company's promoters maintained a 58.94% stake in the business.

Defense stocks have garnered significant investor attention following Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's announcement of an ambitious target to achieve 50,000 crore in annual military exports. Singh also committed to accelerating 'Make in India' initiatives aimed at boosting domestic defense production.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.