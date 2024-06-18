Paras Defence and Space Tech share price surges over 18%. Here's why

Paras Defence and Space Technologies' share price soared over 18 per cent to reach ₹1367.60 following a significant equity transaction on June 18. This surge came after a large deal involving 1.8 per cent of the company’s equity was executed on the stock exchanges. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The stocks of Paras Defence and Space Technlogies were trading in green, up over 18 per cent at ₹1367.60 on June 18, at 9:57 am on BSE. The company enjoys a market capitalisation of ₹5,191.10 crore as per BSE.

Paras Defence and Space Technologies' share price hit a 52-week high on June 18 and Reached ₹1,376.30, as per NSE. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Approximately 706,000 shares were traded at an average price of ₹1,252 each, marking a premium of about 8 per cent over the previous closing price. The total value of this transaction amounted to ₹88.7 crore.

Paras Defence specializes in the design, development, manufacturing, and testing of a wide range of defense and space engineering products and solutions. As of March 2024, the company's promoters maintained a 58.94% stake in the business.

Defense stocks have garnered significant investor attention following Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's announcement of an ambitious target to achieve ₹50,000 crore in annual military exports. Singh also committed to accelerating 'Make in India' initiatives aimed at boosting domestic defense production. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

