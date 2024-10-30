Paras Defence and Space Technologies shares hit 5% upper circuit post order inflow for Electronic Control Sub-Systems

  • Stock Market Today: Paras Defence and Space Technologies share price gained 5% in morning trades on Wednesday to hit upper pice band . Company announced receiving orders from a Ministry of Defence unit, for Electronic Control Sub-Systems

Ujjval Jauhari
Published30 Oct 2024, 10:18 AM IST
Stock Market Today : Paras Defence and Space Technologies share price hits 5% upper circuit
Stock Market Today : Paras Defence and Space Technologies share price hits 5% upper circuit

Stock Market Today- Paras Defence and Space Technologies share price gained 5% in morning trades on Monday to hit upper circuit limit. It announced order inflows for Electronic Control Sub-Systems from a Ministry of Defence unit

The Paras Defence and Space Technologies share price opened at 965 on the BSE on Wednesday, slightly higher than previous close of 960.36, However it thereafter gained up to 5% to hit upper price band of 1008.35.

Paras Defence and Space Technologies on Wednesday announced receiving orders for supply of 5 types of Electronic Control Sub-Systems used in Thermal Imaging Fire Control System (TIFCS) delivered by OLF to Indian Armed Forces valued at approximately Rs. 42.05 Crores (plus taxes)

The order is from Opto Electronics Factory (OLF), a unit of India Optel Ltd., Govt. of India Enterprise, Ministry of Defence, Dehradun.

Time Period  within which order(s)/contract(s) is to be executed stands to be 24 months.

 

 

(more to come)

 

 

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:30 Oct 2024, 10:18 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsParas Defence and Space Technologies shares hit 5% upper circuit post order inflow for Electronic Control Sub-Systems

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics share price

291.65
10:30 AM | 30 OCT 2024
8.05 (2.84%)

Power Grid Corporation Of India share price

323.45
10:30 AM | 30 OCT 2024
2.8 (0.87%)

Tata Motors share price

848.30
10:30 AM | 30 OCT 2024
5.25 (0.62%)

Tata Steel share price

150.60
10:30 AM | 30 OCT 2024
0.55 (0.37%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Gillette India share price

9,723.00
10:28 AM | 30 OCT 2024
310.7 (3.3%)

Coforge share price

7,850.70
10:28 AM | 30 OCT 2024
95.2 (1.23%)

City Union Bank share price

177.95
10:28 AM | 30 OCT 2024
1 (0.57%)

Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation share price

1,237.80
10:28 AM | 30 OCT 2024
4.15 (0.34%)
More from 52 Week High

Hitachi Energy India share price

13,174.10
10:27 AM | 30 OCT 2024
-1110.55 (-7.77%)

Honeywell Automation India share price

45,331.85
10:27 AM | 30 OCT 2024
-3657.2 (-7.47%)

Star Health and Allied Insurance share price

513.90
10:28 AM | 30 OCT 2024
-21.85 (-4.08%)

Cipla share price

1,421.05
10:28 AM | 30 OCT 2024
-57.05 (-3.86%)
More from Top Losers

Laxmi Organic Industries share price

276.00
10:28 AM | 30 OCT 2024
23.4 (9.26%)

Redington India share price

179.75
10:28 AM | 30 OCT 2024
13 (7.8%)

Poonawalla Fincorp share price

364.60
10:28 AM | 30 OCT 2024
25.2 (7.42%)

ITI share price

232.35
10:28 AM | 30 OCT 2024
14.85 (6.83%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    80,475.00670.00
    Chennai
    80,481.00670.00
    Delhi
    80,633.00670.00
    Kolkata
    80,485.00670.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.