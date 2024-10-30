Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Paras Defence and Space Technologies shares hit 5% upper circuit post order inflow for Electronic Control Sub-Systems
Paras Defence and Space Technologies shares hit 5% upper circuit post order inflow for Electronic Control Sub-Systems

Ujjval Jauhari

  Stock Market Today: Paras Defence and Space Technologies share price gained 5% in morning trades on Wednesday to hit upper pice band . Company announced receiving orders from a Ministry of Defence unit, for Electronic Control Sub-Systems

Stock Market Today : Paras Defence and Space Technologies share price hits 5% upper circuit

Stock Market Today- Paras Defence and Space Technologies share price gained 5% in morning trades on Monday to hit upper circuit limit. It announced order inflows for Electronic Control Sub-Systems from a Ministry of Defence unit

The Paras Defence and Space Technologies share price opened at 965 on the BSE on Wednesday, slightly higher than previous close of 960.36, However it thereafter gained up to 5% to hit upper price band of 1008.35.

Paras Defence and Space Technologies on Wednesday announced receiving orders for supply of 5 types of Electronic Control Sub-Systems used in Thermal Imaging Fire Control System (TIFCS) delivered by OLF to Indian Armed Forces valued at approximately Rs. 42.05 Crores (plus taxes)

The order is from Opto Electronics Factory (OLF), a unit of India Optel Ltd., Govt. of India Enterprise, Ministry of Defence, Dehradun.

Time Period within which order(s)/contract(s) is to be executed stands to be 24 months.

(more to come)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Ujjval Jauhari

Ujjval Jauhari is a deputy editor at Mint, with over a decade of experience in newspapers and digital news platforms. He is skilled in storytelling, reporting, analysing and writing about stocks, investment ideas, markets, corporates and more. He is based in New Delhi.
