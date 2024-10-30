Stock Market Today- Paras Defence and Space Technologies share price gained 5% in morning trades on Monday to hit upper circuit limit. It announced order inflows for Electronic Control Sub-Systems from a Ministry of Defence unit {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Paras Defence and Space Technologies share price opened at ₹965 on the BSE on Wednesday, slightly higher than previous close of ₹960.36, However it thereafter gained up to 5% to hit upper price band of ₹1008.35.

Paras Defence and Space Technologies on Wednesday announced receiving orders for supply of 5 types of Electronic Control Sub-Systems used in Thermal Imaging Fire Control System (TIFCS) delivered by OLF to Indian Armed Forces valued at approximately Rs. 42.05 Crores (plus taxes)

The order is from Opto Electronics Factory (OLF), a unit of India Optel Ltd., Govt. of India Enterprise, Ministry of Defence, Dehradun.

Time Period within which order(s)/contract(s) is to be executed stands to be 24 months.

