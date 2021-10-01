Paras Defence shares make stellar stock market debut, list at 171% premium

“The IPO is valued at 43x FY21 earnings, which does not look to be appealing. While the company states there are no comparable peers for it, other defence companies like Hindustan Aeronautics and Bharat Dynamics are trading at discounts despite generating healthy cash flows and enjoying healthy FCF yield. Notably, India is witnessing path breaking reforms in defence space and is expected to see huge traction under “Atmanirbhar Bharat" and “Make in India" initiatives," said Reliance Securities in a note to investors.