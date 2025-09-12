Subscribe

Paras Defence share: Defence stock jumps 3.6% after receipt of order from the Ministry of Defence

Pranati Deva
Published12 Sep 2025, 09:47 AM IST
Paras Defence and Space Technologies' shares rose 3.6% to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>678 after securing a <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>26.6 crore order from Opto Electronics Factory for Electronic Control Systems used in Thermal Imaging Fire Control Systems for battle tanks, increasing total TIFCS contracts to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>141.63 crore.
Paras Defence and Space Technologies' shares rose 3.6% to ₹678 after securing a ₹26.6 crore order from Opto Electronics Factory for Electronic Control Systems used in Thermal Imaging Fire Control Systems for battle tanks, increasing total TIFCS contracts to ₹141.63 crore.

Shares of Paras Defence and Space Technologies rose as much as 3.6 percent to its day's high of 678 on Friday, September 12 after the company received an order from Opto Electronics Factory, a unit of Defence Ministry worth 26.6 crore.

“We are pleased to inform you that Paras Defence and Space Technologies Limited (“PARAS”), has received incremental orders from Opto Electronics Factory (“OLF”), a Unit of India Optel Ltd., Govt. of India Enterprise, Ministry of Defence, Dehradun, valued at approximately Rs. 26.6 Crores (incl. taxes) for supply of Electronic Control Systems used in Thermal Imaging Fire Control System (TIFCS) for Battle-Tank application delivered by OLF to Indian Armed Forces,” it said in an exchange filing.

The order involves the supply of additional quantities of Electronic Control Systems used in Thermal Imaging Fire Control Systems (TIFCS) for battle tank applications. This contract will be executed between December 2025 and September 2026.

With this fresh order, the total value of Paras Defence’s ongoing TIFCS supply contracts has now increased to about 141.63 crore, up from the earlier 115.03 crore. The company clarified that this order has been awarded by a domestic entity and does not fall under related party transactions.

Paras Defence is a key player in the defence and space manufacturing sector, focusing on high-precision optics, defence electronics, and turnkey solutions for the Indian Armed Forces.

Paras Defence Q1 Earnings

The company reported a net profit of 15 crore for the quarter ended June 2025, remaining largely unchanged from the same period last year.

Revenue grew 11.5 percent year-on-year to 93.2 crore, reflecting steady top-line momentum. However, EBITDA fell 8.7 percent to 22 crore, with operating margins contracting sharply by over 500 basis points to 23.6 percent from 28.8 percent in the year-ago quarter.

Paras Defence Stock Performance

The defence stock has gained over 15 percent in the last 1 year and over 48 percent in the last 6 months. However, it shed 16 percent in last 3 months.

It hit its 52-week high of 971.8 in May 2025 and 52-week low of 401 in April 2025.

 
 
