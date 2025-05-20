Paras Defence share price falls over 5% after three promoters sell stakes via bulk deals. Do you own?

Paras Defence share price fell as much as 5 per cent in Tuesday's trading session after promoters were seen trimming stakes in the defence manufacturer via bulk deals on Monday.
At 9:50 am, Paras Defence stock touched an intraday low to ₹1,620.50 on National Stock Exchange (NSE) on May 20.
On Monday, three promoters of Paras Defence & Space Technologies Ltd. — Sharad Virji Shah, Anish Hemant Mehta, and Kaajal Harsh Bhansali — offloaded a portion of their holdings through block deals.
As per available data, Sharad Virji Shah sold 9 lakh shares at ₹1,682.87 each, while Anish Mehta and Kaajal Bhansali each sold 2.17 lakh shares at ₹1,664.62 per share.
The promoters of the company collectively sold 13.34 lakh shares, which represents 5.8% of their total holdings and 3.3% of the company's total outstanding shares.
As of the March quarter, the promoters of Paras Defence held a 57.05% stake in the company. Within this, Sharad Shah owned 18.05%, while both Anish Mehta and Kaajal Bhansali each held a 3.53% stake.
(This is a developing story)
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
