Paras Defence share price falls over 5% after three promoters sell stakes via bulk deals. Do you own?

Paras Defence share price fell as much as 5 per cent in Tuesday's trading session after promoters were seen trimming stakes in the defence manufacturer via bulk deals on Monday.

At 9:50 am, Paras Defence stock touched an intraday low to ₹1,620.50 on National Stock Exchange (NSE) on May 20.

On Monday, three promoters of Paras Defence & Space Technologies Ltd. — Sharad Virji Shah, Anish Hemant Mehta, and Kaajal Harsh Bhansali — offloaded a portion of their holdings through block deals.

As per available data, Sharad Virji Shah sold 9 lakh shares at ₹1,682.87 each, while Anish Mehta and Kaajal Bhansali each sold 2.17 lakh shares at ₹1,664.62 per share.

The promoters of the company collectively sold 13.34 lakh shares, which represents 5.8% of their total holdings and 3.3% of the company's total outstanding shares.

As of the March quarter, the promoters of Paras Defence held a 57.05% stake in the company. Within this, Sharad Shah owned 18.05%, while both Anish Mehta and Kaajal Bhansali each held a 3.53% stake.

