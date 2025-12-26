Paras Defence share price jumps over 4% after this update on divestment in subsidiary company. Details here

Paras Defence share price surged as much as 4% to ₹698.20 apiece in Friday's trading session after the defence company announced divestment of its stake in its subsidiary company Ayatti Innovative. The stake divestment is expected to trigger short-term volatility in Paras Defence’s share price.

In an exchange filing, Paras Defence said that the company had proposed to divest its 58.02% equity stake in Ayatti Innovative, comprising 15,20,000 equity shares of face value of ₹10 each.

“In continuation of our earlier intimation dated March 28, 2025, we wish to inform you about the status of the proposed divestment of the Company’s equity stake in its subsidiary, Ayatti Innovative Private Limited (“Ayatti”),” the company said in the exchange filing.

The company further informed that the said divestment was expected to be completed on or before December 31, 2025, subject to completion of the due diligence process by the prospective buyers.

“In this regard, we hereby inform you that the due diligence exercise by the prospective buyers is presently underway and is expected to take additional time,” it added.

After the completion of the divestment, Ayatti Innovative will cease to be a subsidiary of Paras Defence, the company said.

Paras Defence Q2 results 2025 Paras Defence delivered a strong performance in the September quarter, posting a 50% year-over-year increase in net profit to ₹21 crore, compared with ₹14 crore in the same period, a year earlier.

Revenue increased 21.8% YoY to ₹106 crore, driven by solid execution across its optics, defence electronics and space engineering segments.

EBITDA rose 32% YoY to ₹30 crore from ₹22.7 crore, underscoring improved operational efficiency and tighter cost management.

Paras Defence share price overview The multibagger defence stock opened at ₹674 apiece in the early morning session on Friday, as compared to the previous close of ₹670.90 on Wednesday. The stock has been gaining amid positive market sentiments, and has surged nearly 11.31% in the past five sessions.

However, looking at the share price trend, the Paras Defence stock has remained volatile in the near term. The stock has declined 13.56% over the past six months; however, it has increased by 41% in the last year.

The defence stock has given multibagger returns of whopping 184% in the last five years.

Paras Defence share price is listed on both BSE and NSE. The stock reached a 52-week high of ₹971.80 on May 19 and touched a 52-week low of ₹401 on April 4.