Where will Paras Defence's share price be in the next three years?

Paras Defence has become one of the most talked-about names in India’s defence manufacturing sector in the last few years.
Investor interest in the company has increased with the government’s increased focus on defence self-reliance, military spending and the emergence of new opportunities in drones, defence electronics and space technologies.
In this editorial, we will look at the factors that could impact Paras Defence’s future prospects over the next three years.
However, readers should know that this is not a stock recommendation of any sort.
But before we get into the details, let’s take a quick look at the company itself.
About Paras Defence and Space Technologies
Paras Defence and Space Technologies is an Indian defence engineering company which develops and manufactures a range of products and solutions for the defence and space sectors.