Where will Paras Defence's share price be in the next three years?

Paras Defence has become one of the most talked-about names in India’s defence manufacturing sector in the last few years.
Paras Defence has become one of the most talked-about names in India’s defence manufacturing sector in the last few years.
Investor interest in the company has increased with the government’s increased focus on defence self-reliance, military spending and the emergence of new opportunities in drones, defence electronics and space technologies.
Investor interest in the company has increased with the government’s increased focus on defence self-reliance, military spending and the emergence of new opportunities in drones, defence electronics and space technologies.
In this editorial, we will look at the factors that could impact Paras Defence’s future prospects over the next three years.
However, readers should know that this is not a stock recommendation of any sort.
But before we get into the details, let’s take a quick look at the company itself.
About Paras Defence and Space Technologies
Paras Defence and Space Technologies is an Indian defence engineering company which develops and manufactures a range of products and solutions for the defence and space sectors.
Its activities include defence electronics, defence optics, heavy engineering, electromagnetic pulse (EMP) protection solutions, drones, anti-drone technologies and space-related applications.
The company serves the Indian armed forces, defence public sector undertakings, research institutions and space organisations, thus gaining exposure to some of the most strategically important sectors in India.
Factors that could work in favour of Paras Defence
Beneficiary of India's defence modernization: India has been steadily increasing its defence spending and has been advocating for greater domestic manufacturing through initiatives such as Aatmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India.
Enhanced procurement of defence equipment from the domestic market can create more opportunities for companies like Paras Defence to participate in future procurement programmes.
Exposure to high-growth defence segments: Paras Defence is involved in a number of emerging sectors such as defence electronics, advanced optics, drones and anti-drone systems, unlike most traditional defence makers.
These are areas expected to attract substantial investment in the coming years as warfare increasingly becomes technology-driven.
Strong position in defence optics: One of the company’s key attributes is its expertise in defence optics and optronics. Paras Defence’s products are used in many surveillance systems, missile programmes, naval applications, and armoured vehicles. Some of these products are niche, with few competitors.
Growing drone and anti-drone market: The increasing use of drones for military and security applications has created demand for anti-drone solutions as well.
Paras Defence has been actively expanding its presence in this segment, which could emerge as a meaningful growth driver in the years ahead.
Paras Defence, according to a recent presentation, has said that it is the only Indian company to manufacture cameras for drones and UAVs.
It’s also the only company in the whole Asia Pacific to develop and manufacture a submarine periscope.
The stock of Paras Defence trades at a PE of 96.2, which is way higher than even some of the established players in the industry.
However, it may be inappropriate to compare Paras Defence with other companies in the space.
One of the reasons for the high valuations is the expected growth of the company.
In Q4FY26, the revenues of Paras Defence surged to ₹171.3 crore from ₹108.2 crore year-on-year. Net profits grew to ₹38.9 crore from ₹20.8 crore.
Investors are expecting the momentum in growth to sustain.
Conclusion
On balance, Paras Defence seems well positioned to reap rewards from a number of longer-term trends, such as India’s push for defence self-reliance, increased budgets, increasing use of sophisticated military technology, and the growth of the space sector.
That said, investors must take into account the volatility inherent in this industry. Order flows can change from year to year, the timing of projects can be uncertain, and defence procurement is known to be a time-consuming process.
Furthermore, it must be noted that valuations are key, given the high hopes investors have for this stock. Investors must discern what price they are willing to pay for growth.
Happy investing.
Disclaimer: This article is for information purposes only. It is not a stock recommendation and should not be treated as such.
This article is syndicated from Equitymaster.com