Speaking on Paras Defence share; Ravi Singhal, Vice Chairman at GCL Securities said, "Paras Defence share has hit our given target of ₹620 to ₹630 and now we advise investors to exit at current levels. Paras Defence was expected to zoom further after listing as the defence stock had some potential for upside move due to the buzz in defence sector after some recent announcements made by the Government of India (GoI). At current levels, Paras Defence scrip has reached to its maximum valuation and from here heavy profit-booking is awaited. So, it's opportune for those who hold this defence counter to exit. Those who booked profit earlier and want to re-enter are advised to wait for the profit-booking and re-enter at around ₹500 per share levels maintaining stop loss at ₹460. In fact, fresh buyers can also initiate buying at ₹500 levels."

