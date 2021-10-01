Paras Defence shares today made a strong debut at Indian bourses. The defence stock got listed on NSE at ₹469 — delivering around 168 per cent listing gain to the lucky bidders. However, stock market experts are still bullish on the counter as the public issue was small in size and reasonably priced. They said that Company’s order book is quite strong. So, those who got Paras Defence shares allotted should hold the counter whereas those who missed out to get the share during finalisation of allotment process, should buy the counter at current price.

Speaking on Paras Defence share price outlook; Ravi Singhal, Vice Chairman at GCL Securities said, "Paras Defence share is investors' favorite and after the PLI scheme notification for drone manufacturers, the stock is expected to continue moving northward. Those who get Paras Defence shares during share allotment an hold the counter maintaining stop loss at ₹440 while those who want to buy the counter should buy at current market price for one to two month target of ₹580 maintaining stop loss at ₹440."

Echoing with Ravi Singhal's views; Rahul Sharma, Co-founder at Equity99 said, "Paras Defence and Space Technologies is the only Indian company with the design capability for space-optics and optomechanical assemblies and is one of the leading providers of optics for various Indian defence and space programs. The company has partnered with some of the leading technology companies around the world to indigenize advanced technologies in the defence and space sectors for the Indian market and also delivers customized turnkey projects in the defence segment." He said that company has strong business outlook and advised long-term investors to remain invested in the stock. He asked investors with short-term view to book profit at current market price.

Santosh Meena, Head of Research at Swastika Investmart Ltd said, "Eyeing the government's focus on the Space and Defense sector, it is expected that both the segments of the company are likely to be benefited. The Make in India campaign by the government to be self-reliant by 2027 will give a boost to the industry. So, in long-term perspective, company may benefit from the initiatives by the government and is expected to perform well. Aggressive investors can remain invested in the company for the long term after massive Paras Defence share listing."

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.