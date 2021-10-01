Paras Defence shares: Should you buy or hold after bumper debut?

Echoing with Ravi Singhal's views; Rahul Sharma, Co-founder at Equity99 said, "Paras Defence and Space Technologies is the only Indian company with the design capability for space-optics and optomechanical assemblies and is one of the leading providers of optics for various Indian defence and space programs. The company has partnered with some of the leading technology companies around the world to indigenize advanced technologies in the defence and space sectors for the Indian market and also delivers customized turnkey projects in the defence segment." He said that company has strong business outlook and advised long-term investors to remain invested in the stock. He asked investors with short-term view to book profit at current market price.

