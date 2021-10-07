Paras Defence shares made a stellar debut on the stock exchanges last week after receiving a massive investor interest for its initial public offer (IPO) that was subscribed a whopping 304.26 times. The stock, which hit 5% upper circuit today, has surged over 26% in the last five days.

On October 1, the stock listed at ₹469 per share on the NSE, around 170% premium from its IPO issue price of ₹175. Paras Defence shares currently trade at around ₹606 apiece on the BSE.

“Post the stellar listing, the company saw huge demand, and Paras Defence share price are locked in the upper circuit giving a whopping return of 29%. Eyeing the strong order book, diversified product portfolio, and strong client relationship the company is going to perform exceptionally well in the upcoming years. The company operates in a niche segment that has high entry barriers," said Santosh Meena, Head of Research, Swastika Investmart Ltd.

Paras Defence is engaged in designing, developing, manufacturing, and testing a wide range of defence and space engineering products and solutions. Proceeds of the fresh issue is said to be used to fund capital expenditure requirements, to support incremental working capital needs, and repayment or prepayment of loans availed by the company.

Meena added that the the company's fundamentals are strong where one should continue to remain invested for the long term. He further suggested that new investors should wait for the dip and then make their positions accordingly around ₹500 levels.

Paras Defence's business is highly dependent on projects and programmes that are undertaken by the central government and associated entities, such as defence public sector undertakings and government organisations involved in space research. Its IPO included a fresh issue of up to ₹140.6 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 17,24,490 equity shares. The initial share sale's price range was fixed at ₹165-175 apiece.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.