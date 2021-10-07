Paras Defence shares surge 26% in 5 days. Should you buy now?

Paras Defence's business is highly dependent on projects and programmes that are undertaken by the central government and associated entities, such as defence public sector undertakings and government organisations involved in space research. Its IPO included a fresh issue of up to ₹140.6 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 17,24,490 equity shares. The initial share sale's price range was fixed at ₹165-175 apiece.

