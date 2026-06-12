Paras Defence to GRSE, Mazagon Dock: Defence stocks rise up to 4.5% today amid US-Iran peace deal buzz

Defence stocks today: Defence stocks staged a strong recovery on Friday, June 12, outperforming the broader market as investors returned to the sector amid improving global sentiment, US-Iran peace deal buzz and continued confidence in the long-term growth prospects of India’s defence industry.

The Nifty India Defence Index jumped 2.3% during the session, snapping a two-day losing streak. The sectoral index had fallen 3.5% over the previous two trading sessions. In comparison, the benchmark Nifty 50 index advanced more than 1% during the day, reflecting broader optimism on Dalal Street.

Other major defence companies also traded higher. Bharat Dynamics Ltd (BDL) gained 2%, while Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) rose 1.3%. Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) added 1.5%.

Why are defence stocks rising The rally in defence shares came after reports suggested easing tensions between the United States and Iran. Investor sentiment improved after US President Donald Trump reportedly called off plans to launch strikes on Iran, reducing concerns over a further escalation in hostilities following tit-for-tat attacks earlier in the week.

Trump, who had earlier warned that Iran could be hit "very hard," reportedly withdrew plans for military action on Thursday, stating that discussions with Iran had made progress. However, Iran's semi-official Fars news agency reported that Tehran had not approved the text of any agreement, indicating that uncertainty around the situation still remains.

Geopolitical developments have remained closely monitored by investors in recent weeks. On Thursday, Iran announced the closure of the Strait of Hormuz and warned that vessels attempting to pass through the strategic waterway could come under fire. The strait is one of the world's most critical energy routes, typically carrying around one-fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas shipments.

The prolonged disruption around the Strait of Hormuz has kept crude oil prices elevated and heightened concerns over global supply chains. Despite the announcement, the US military stated on social media that commercial vessels continued to transit through the waterway.

Apart from the improvement in global risk sentiment, analysts believe the sector continues to benefit from strong domestic growth drivers. Investors remain optimistic about India's defence manufacturing ecosystem, supported by robust order books, increasing localisation efforts, rising export opportunities and the government's continued focus on self-reliance in military procurement.

Defence sector outlook Brokerages continue to maintain a positive outlook on the sector, citing a combination of policy support, technological advancements and rising defence spending. According to Choice Broking, defence companies are increasingly benefiting from growing military preparedness, indigenous procurement initiatives and rising demand for advanced systems across land, air and naval platforms.

“Recent geopolitical conflicts are accelerating military preparedness, driving strong demand for anti-drone systems and simulators, while the Indian government’s IDDM push supports indigenous defence solutions,” Choice Broking said.

The brokerage believes that increasing military preparedness and a stronger focus on indigenous procurement are laying the foundation for sustained long-term growth. As defence modernisation accelerates, companies involved in advanced technologies, surveillance systems, weapons platforms and naval infrastructure are expected to remain key beneficiaries.

The government's commitment to the sector has also been reinforced through the ₹69,700 crore Shipbuilding and Maritime Development package. The initiative is backed by broader policy frameworks such as Maritime India Vision 2030 and Maritime Kaal Vision 2047, both aimed at strengthening India's maritime capabilities and expanding the country's shipbuilding ecosystem.

With supportive government policies, strong order inflows and growing strategic importance, analysts believe the structural growth story for India's defence sector remains firmly in place despite periodic market volatility.