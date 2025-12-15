Park Medi IPO allotment to be finalised today. Here's GMP, step-by-step guide on how to check status online

Park Medi IPO allotment: After witnessing a strong response from investors during the three-day subscription period, the focus has now shifted to Park Medi IPO allotment.

The allotment of the Park Medi IPO will be finalised on Monday, December 15. The company will initiate refunding unsuccessful bidders to their bank accounts on December 16, while shares will be credited to the demat accounts of successful applicants on the same date.

After successful allotment, the shares of Park Medi IPO will be listed on both NSE and BSE on Wednesday, December 17.

Park Medi IPO subscription status According to data available on NSE, the IPO received an overall subscription of 8.52 times. The issue attracted bids for 338.83 million equity shares compared to the 41.82 million shares offered.

On the last day of bidding, the Retail category was subscribed to 3.32 times, while Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) showed strong interest by booking their quota 15.93 times. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) segment was subscribed 12.07 times.

Park Medi IPO GMP today The shares of Park Medi IPO is currently trading at a premium of ₹6.5 in the grey market, as per investorgain. This means that the GMP of Park Medi IPO is +6.5.

The estimated listing price of Park Medi IPO is likely to be ₹168.5, which is 4.01% higher than the IPO price of ₹162. Based on last 13 sessions grey market activities, the current GMP ( ₹6.5) is showing signals towards the lower side.

The lowest GMP of Park Medi IPO is ₹0, while the highest GMP is ₹33.

Park Medi IPO: Here's a step-by-step guide on how to check allotment status online? Investors waiting for their IPO share allotment can verify the status online via the BSE, NSE, or the issue registrar’s website, Kfin Technologies Ltd.

BSE Open the IPO allotment page on the BSE website - https://www.bseindia.com/static/investors/application_statuschecksystem.aspx 2. Choose the issue type to Equity.

3. From the IPO name dropdown, select Park Medi World Ltd.

4. Enter your IPO application number or PAN.

4. Click Search to check your share allotment status.

NSE Go to the IPO allotment page on the NSE website: https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids 2. Click on ‘Equity & SME IPO bid details’.

3. From the ‘Select Symbol’ dropdown, choose ‘PARKHOSPS’.

4. Enter your application number and PAN.

5. Click ‘Submit’ to view your IPO allotment.

Kfin Technologies Open Kfin Technologies website on your device. 2. In the ‘Select IPO’ dropdown, choose ‘Park Medi World Ltd’.

3. Enter your Demat Account Number, PAN, or IPO Application Number.

4. Click ‘Submit’ to check your IPO allotment status.

Park Medi IPO details The Park Medi World IPO was open for subscription from December 10 to December 12. The mainboard offering consisted of a fresh issue of 4.75 crore equity shares worth ₹770 crore, along with an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 93 lakh shares totaling ₹150 crore. The IPO price band was set between ₹154 and ₹160 per share.

Each application lot included 92 shares, meaning retail investors had to apply for at least one lot, with a minimum investment of ₹14,904 per application.

Park Medi World, a hospital network across North India, plans to use the proceeds from its IPO to fund expansion, repay debt, and support general corporate activities.

Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd. is the book running lead manager and Kfin Technologies Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.