Park Medi World Q4 Results: Firm's net profit jumps 58% YoY to ₹70.9 crore; revenue up 47%

Park Medi World reported a strong set of numbers for Q4 FY26 on Tuesday, 12 May, with consolidated net profit attributable to owners of the company rose 58% year-on-year to ₹70.9 crore, compared to ₹44.8 crore in the same quarter last year.

The company's consolidated net profit after tax rose 47% year-on-year to ₹76.8 crore, compared to ₹52.4 crore in the same quarter last year.

Revenue from operations grew 30% YoY to ₹460.4 crore, up from ₹353.9 crore. At the operating level, EBITDA increased 44% YoY to ₹127.4 crore, while margins expanded to 27.7% from 25.0%, indicating better cost efficiencies and operating leverage.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What were Park Medi World's Q4 FY26 financial results? ⌵ Park Medi World reported a consolidated net profit of ₹70.9 crore, a 58% year-on-year increase. Revenue from operations grew 30% year-on-year to ₹460.4 crore, and EBITDA increased 44% year-on-year to ₹127.4 crore. 2 How did Park Medi World expand its capacity in FY26? ⌵ Park Medi World added 610 beds by acquiring facilities in Bhatinda (250 beds) and Agra (360 beds), bringing total capacity to 3,610 beds. They also opened a new hospital in Panchkula (350 beds) and finalized an acquisition in Delhi. 3 What is Park Medi World's strategy for regional presence? ⌵ Park Medi World is enhancing its regional presence by obtaining approvals for a 150-bed expansion at its Mohali facility, which will bring its total capacity there to 500 beds. This expansion aims to make Park Medi World the largest private healthcare provider in the Tricity area with 850 beds. 4 What was the key takeaway from Park Medi World's MD regarding FY26 performance? ⌵ Dr. Ankit Gupta stated that FY26 was the finest year in Park Medi World's history, delivering record financial and operating performance, executing the largest capacity addition, and strengthening the balance sheet simultaneously. 5 When did Park Medi World announce its Q4 FY26 results? ⌵ Park Medi World announced its Q4 FY26 results on Tuesday, 12 May.

According to the exchange filing, Park Medi World witnessed significant growth during the year, achieving a 20% boost in capacity by adding 610 beds. This was facilitated by acquisitions in Bhatinda (250 beds) and Agra (360 beds), bringing the total capacity to 3,610 beds as of 31 March 2026.

Additionally, the company opened its largest greenfield hospital in Panchkula (350 beds) in April 2026, further raising the capacity to 3,960 beds. Furthermore, it finalised the acquisition of Febris Multi-Speciality Hospital (200 beds) in Narela, Delhi, which is anticipated to commence operations in Q2 FY27.

As per the exchange filing, the company is enhancing its regional presence by obtaining approvals for a 150-bed expansion at its Mohali facility, bringing the total capacity there to 500 beds. Once completed, Park Medi World will become the largest private healthcare provider in the Tricity area with a total of 850 beds.

Dr. Ajit Gupta, Chairman and Dr. Ankit Gupta, Managing Director, Park Medi World, said, - “FY’26 was the finest year in Park Medi World's history — a year in which we delivered record financial and operating performance, executed our largest-ever capacity addition, and strengthened our balance sheet, all simultaneously. That combination — growth, profitability, and financial discipline moving in the same direction at the same time — is the clearest possible validation of the model we have built over two decades."

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Park Medi World share price today Park Medi World share price today opened at ₹264.85 apiece on the BSE, touched an intraday high of ₹266.95 apiece, and an intraday low of ₹254 apiece.

Park Medi World share price has risen by over 6% in the past week and nearly 9% over two weeks, while extending its rally to over 21% in the last month. The uptrend becomes more pronounced over a slightly longer horizon, with the stock rising around 47% over three months and nearly 70% year to date, highlighting sharp outperformance.

Park Medi World made its stock market debut on 17 December 2025, listing on both the BSE and the NSE.

Dr. Ajit Gupta, and Ankit Gupta, said that following the IPO, the company remains focused on disciplined capital allocation, maintaining a strong balance sheet, and pursuing calibrated expansion. In the near term, its priorities include seamless integration of acquired assets, improving utilisation across new facilities, and sustaining profitability. Over the medium term, the company aims to selectively explore growth opportunities while continuing its commitment to delivering affordable, high-quality healthcare and creating long-term value for stakeholders.