Park Medi World share: Choice sees over 20% upside despite 90% YTD return. Should you buy?

Brokerage firm Choice Broking, in its recent report, said that it expects around 20% upside in the healthcare stock Park Medi World, while maintaining a ‘buy’ rating with a revised target price of ₹350 apiece.

The brokerage firm further said that the management expects Park Hospitals' growth to be driven by aggressive capacity expansion, with efficient capital deployment, a richer case mix, optimised ALOS, improved payor mix and revised CGHS rate benefits.

The management, in an interview with the brokerage firm, revealed that by the second year, revenues are expected to scale up to ₹1,400 million (40% YoY growth), with EBITDA improving to ₹35 million (25% margin) and PAT of ₹21 million (15% margin), supported by occupancy rising to 70–75%.

“The management’s confidence is supported by strong promoter commitment, a healthy financial position, proven execution capability and access to capital. The company turned debt-free in February 2026 and continues to generate healthy operating cash flows, providing financial flexibility for expansion,” the firm said in the report.

Park Medi World Q4 results 2026 Park Medi World reported a strong set of numbers for Q4 FY26 on Tuesday, 12 May, with consolidated net profit attributable to owners of the company rising 58% year-on-year (YoY) to ₹70.9 crore, compared to ₹44.8 crore in the same quarter last year.

The company's consolidated net profit after tax rose 47% year-on-year to ₹76.8 crore, compared to ₹52.4 crore in the same quarter last year.

Revenue from operations grew 30% YoY to ₹460.4 crore, up from ₹353.9 crore. At the operating level, EBITDA increased 44% YoY to ₹127.4 crore, while margins expanded to 27.7% from 25.0%, indicating better cost efficiencies and operating leverage.

According to the exchange filing, Park Medi World witnessed significant growth during the year, achieving a 20% boost in capacity by adding 610 beds. This was facilitated by acquisitions in Bhatinda (250 beds) and Agra (360 beds), bringing the total capacity to 3,610 beds as of 31 March 2026.

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Park Medi World share price trend On Wednesday, the healthcare stock was trading marginally lower at ₹285.19 apiece on NSE.

The share price trend of the newly-listed stock has remained positive by delivering almost multibagger returns of 90% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. The healthcare stock has surged 11% in a week and 20.50% in a month.

Park Medi World share price, which made its debut at ₹158.80 apiece in December 2025, is currently trading almost 80% above the listing price.