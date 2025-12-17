Park Medi World debuts lower on NSE, share price lists at ₹158, down 2.5% from IPO price

Park Medi World IPO Listing: Park Medi World share price made a muted but negative debut in the Indian stock market today, December 17. Park Medi share price was listed on Wednesday at ₹158 apiece on NSE, a discount of 2.5% from its issue price of ₹162. Meanwhile, on BSE, it listed at ₹155.60, down 3.95% from issue price.

The Park Medi IPO underperformed Street expectations, as seen from the grey market premium (GMP). The GMP for the IPO stood at ₹5 per share, which indicated a likely listing price of around ₹167 — translating to a premium of 3% over the upper end of the issue price band.

Park Medi World IPO Subscription Status Park Medi IPO witnessed strong subscription in the 3 days of bidding. It was subscribed 8.53 times by the end of Day 3. The retail portion was subscribed 3.32x, the NII portion was booked 15.93x, and the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) segment received 12.07x bids.

The company received bids for 33.88 crore shares against 3.97 crore shares on offer.

Park Medi World IPO Details Park Medi World made a weak debut on the BSE and NSE on December 17, 2025, after successfully concluding its public issue. The IPO opened on December 10 and closed on December 8, with allotments finalised on December 15.

Park Medi World launched an IPO to raise ₹920 crore, comprising a fresh issue of 4.75 crore shares totaling ₹770 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 0.93 crore shares amounting to ₹150 crore. The IPO price band was fixed between ₹154 and ₹162 per share.

From the fresh issue proceeds, Park Medi World intends to use ₹380 crore to repay borrowings taken by the company and its subsidiaries. An additional ₹60.50 crore is earmarked for setting up a new hospital and expanding current facilities, including those operated by its subsidiary. A further ₹27.46 crore will be directed toward the purchase of medical equipment, while the balance will be utilised for general corporate purposes and potential inorganic expansion opportunities that have not yet been finalised.

Prior to the IPO opening, the company secured ₹276 crore from anchor investors on December 9.

As per the IPO allocation framework, up to 50% of the shares were reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), at least 35% for retail investors, and no less than 15% for non-institutional investors (NIIs). Applications had to be made in lots of 92 shares, which meant retail participants were required to invest a minimum of ₹14,904.

The issue was led by Nuvama Wealth Management, CLSA India, DAM Capital and Intensive Fiscal Services as the book-running lead managers, with KFin Technologies serving as the registrar.

About Park Medi World Park Medi World is the second-largest private hospital operator in North India with a total capacity of 3,000 beds and is the largest private hospital chain in Haryana with 1,600 beds, as of March 31, 2025. The company operates 14 NABH-accredited multi-super specialty hospitals under the ‘Park’ brand.

In the last two years, Park Medi World has undertaken a notable scale-up of its infrastructure. The company’s total bed count, which stood at 2,550 beds on March 31, 2023, has risen to 3,250 beds by September 30, 2025. This momentum is set to continue, with additional hospitals currently being developed in Ambala, Panchkula, Rohtak, New Delhi, Gorakhpur and Kanpur.