Park Medi World shares jump over 37% in 6 months; now launches this new program at Signature Hospital Gurugram

Park Medi World Limited's shares rose following the launch of a liver transplant programme at Signature Hospital, aimed at enhancing transplant services for patients in Delhi-NCR. Despite initial gains, stock traded 0.75% lower at 276.3 on BSE during the day.

Sharmila Bhadoria
Updated18 Sep 2026, 01:11 PM IST
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Park Medi World Limited's shares rose following the launch of a liver transplant programme at Signature Hospital ( AI image for representational purpose)
Park Medi World Limited's shares rose following the launch of a liver transplant programme at Signature Hospital ( AI image for representational purpose)

Park Medi World share price today: Shares of Park Medi World Limited surged during Friday’s trading session after the company launched its new liver transplant programme at Signature Hospital in Gurugram. The recent launch is likely to help in the expansion of its transplant and specialised hepatobiliary services for patients in Delhi-NCR and neighbouring states.

The company stock was trading higher earlier in the trading session, but failed to hold on to gains in the second half of the trading session today.

Park Medi World business update

The programme will be led by Dr Naganathan Selvakumar, along with Dr Ravi Kumar and Dr Senthan. The programme will undertake living-donor liver transplantation (LDLT). Deceased-donor liver transplantation (DDLT), and paediatric liver transplantation.

The programme would help in bringing together transplant surgery, hepatology, critical care, anaesthesia, radiology, pathology and transplant coordination services. The Gurugram-hospital has established a dedicated transplant intensive care unit, a laminar-flow operating theatre and round-the-clock blood bank transfusion facilities.

With the launch of this new programme, the hospital will also undertake surgery for cancers of the liver, bile duct, gallbladder and pancreas along with complex biliary reconstruction and procedures for portal hypertension. The development would help programmes to serve patients across northern states. Live donor safety will be one of the key concerns of the programme.

Park Medi World share price trend

Park Medi World share price was trading 0.75% lower at 276.3 per share on BSE with a market capitalisation of 11,934.25 crore at 1:01 pm on Friday, September 18. The stock had touched an intraday high of 283.35 per share and an intraday low of 272.30 per share.

Park Medi World delivers 84% return in 2026 so far

The stock has delivered a whopping 84% return in 2026 so far, ie year to date, as per BSE data. Its share price value has surged around 37.5% in six months and around 8.09% in six months. The company stock touched its 52-week high of 305.25 per share on July 1, 2026. The stock dipped to its 52-week low of 138.15 per share on December 18, 2025.

Park Medi World
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HomeMarketsStock MarketsPark Medi World shares jump over 37% in 6 months; now launches this new program at Signature Hospital Gurugram
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