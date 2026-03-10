Park Medi World stock price climbs to a new peak after this update

Shares of the newly-listed Park Medi World climbed to a fresh high in Tuesday's intraday deals, amid a bullish sentiment in the Indian stock market, as the investors cheered the company's new expansion plans approved by the board in a meeting earlier today.

Park Medi World shares, which listed on the exchanges on December 17 last year, jumped as much as 3.5% to a new peak of ₹208.72 apiece. The IPO investors are meanwhile enjoying 30% returns on their investment as against the offer price of ₹162 apiece.

Park Medi World expansion bid The hospital chain operator in an exchange filing today, March 10, announced that its board has approved the launch of a multispecialty hospital in Panchkula along with the expansion of beds at Grecian Super Speciality Hospital in Mohali.

The new hospital will be launched by the company March 29, 2026.

Additionally, the board also approved the expansion of bed capacity of Grecian Super Speciality Hospital, Mohali, by adding 150 beds to the existing bed capacity of 350 beds. The Mohali Hospital is run and operated by RGS Healthcare Limited, a subsidiary of the company.

The proposed capacity will be added in the next 18 months. The overall cost of additional beds will be approximately ₹40 crore, the company said in the filing today.

This hospital in Mohali had a 73% capacity utilisation as of Q3 FY26. The additional bed capacity will strengthen the tertiary and quaternary care capabilities, the company said.

With the addition of the Panchkula hospital and the upcoming expansion at its Mohali campus, Park Hospital’s consolidated capacity across the Tricity region will reach 850 beds, making it the largest private healthcare network in the region. The Tricity cluster includes 350 existing beds at Mohali, a capacity of up to 350 beds at the newly launched Panchkula facility, and an additional 150-bed super speciality expansion at Mohali.

Park Medi World Q3 results In the third quarter of the ongoing fiscal year, Park Medi World had posted a 16% year-on-year (YoY) increase in its profit after tax to ₹52.8 crore as against ₹45.6 crore in the same period last year.

Meanwhile, its revenue from operations jumped 18% YoY to ₹410 crore. The EBITDA came in at ₹99.4 crore, up 20% YoY, while margins remain unchanged at 24%.

Park Medi World share price trend Park Medi World share price has seen a strong performance so far this year despite a turbulent Indian stock market.

According to data from NSE, Park Medi World has jumped 37% year-to-date, 23% in a month and 8% in a week, underscoring the investor interest in the stock despite the stock market selloff.