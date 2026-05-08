Park Medi World stock surges 70% in 2026; analysts see rally sustaining on strong healthcare growth

Shares of Park Medi, one of North India’s leading hospital networks, have been maintaining a steady winning streak since listing in December, hitting multiple record highs as investors remained optimistic about the company’s growth prospects.

In CY26 so far, the stock has delivered returns of 70%, reaching ₹250 apiece, outperforming the broader market by a wide margin. The rally has also propelled the company’s market capitalisation past ₹10,000 crore, reaching ₹10,787 crore as of Friday’s close.

Despite the stellar gains, analysts expect the momentum to continue going forward, citing the company’s scalable and affordable healthcare model and rapid expansion in the country’s healthcare sector.

Operationally as well, the company has demonstrated steady improvement, with occupancy rising to 65% and ARPOB standing at ₹27,406 for 9MFY26, reflecting an improving case mix.

The performance has been supported by stable patient volumes and a gradual shift toward higher-value treatments, domestic brokerage firm Khandwala Securities said.

For 9MFY26, the company maintained steady growth across revenue and profitability metrics, reflecting strong execution and resilience.

Growing healthcare spending is also brightening the company’s revenue outlook, as India’s healthcare sector has witnessed strong structural growth, expanding from US$110 billion in 2016 to US$372 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach US$638 billion by 2025.

The brokerage believes the company is well-positioned to benefit from favourable industry dynamics, including low bed density in North India and rising demand for affordable healthcare.

With plans to expand capacity to over 5,000 beds by FY28, a near debt-free balance sheet, and strong execution capabilities, the company offers strong revenue visibility supported by scalable growth, stable margins, and increasing formalisation of the healthcare sector, it added.

The brokerage has, therefore, recommended the stock as a long-term investment and maintained its ‘Overweight’ rating on the counter.

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Is Park Medi World gearing up for another breakout? Dr Ravi Singh, Chief Research Officer, Master Capital Services Limited, said, "Park Medi World has been witnessing a strong bullish trajectory since its listing, delivering returns of more than 50% while consistently maintaining a higher highs-higher lows formation on the daily chart."

The stock structure indicates sustained buying momentum and strong investor participation at every corrective phase. Technically, the counter continues to trade comfortably above its key exponential moving averages, reflecting underlying trend strength and positive market sentiment, he noted.

According to Ravi Singh, the 21-day EMA has remained supportive throughout the rally, while the longer-term moving averages are also gradually trending upward, confirming a healthy medium-term setup.

He further highlighted that price action near lifetime highs reflects strong accumulation and breakout strength. Volume activity has also improved during upward moves, validating the ongoing momentum.

The overall chart structure remains constructive as long as the stock sustains above its immediate support zones, he added. With momentum indicators remaining favourable and the trend structure intact, the counter may continue to attract buying interest in the near term, according to Singh.

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