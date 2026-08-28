Park Medi World targets 5,740-bed network by FY28 under expansion roadmap

Park Medi, one of North India’s leading hospital networks, is looking to significantly expand its bed capacity, targeting a network capacity of 5,740 beds over the next two years. This would involve an addition of approximately 2,130 beds, the company said in its FY26 annual report.

The planned addition includes The Medicity Hospital in Rudrapur, Uttarakhand, which has a capacity of 330 beds and was commissioned in August 2026. The expansion will be delivered through a calibrated combination of greenfield developments, capacity expansions, strategic acquisitions, and operate-and-manage arrangements.

According to the company, its growth will remain concentrated in states where Park Medi already has an established presence, namely Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana and Uttarakhand.

Acquisitions continue to play an important role in the company's network expansion strategy, enabling faster market entry, capacity addition and access to established healthcare catchments across North India. Out of the company's 17 operational hospitals, 11 hospitals have been added through acquisitions, reflecting the company's focus on an acquisition growth strategy to strengthen its regional presence.

The recently announced acquisition of The Medicity Hospital in Rudrapur marks the company's entry into Uttarakhand, making it the sixth state where Park Medi now has a presence.

The well-established multi-super-speciality hospital is the largest in the Kumaon region and is NABH-accredited. It reported a turnover of ₹557 million in FY26 and is profitable. The hospital was commissioned on August 2, 2026, as per the FY26 annual report.

To support the broader expansion, the total incremental capex required to add 1,780 beds, excluding Panchkula, is estimated at approximately ₹6,280 million. Critically, the company expects the entire expansion programme to be funded largely through internal accruals and existing cash on its books, with no major requirement for additional debt or equity dilution.

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Solid performance in FY26 The company delivered its strongest financial performance in FY26, with revenue from operations rising 21% year-on-year to ₹16,794 million, driven by improved occupancy, higher average revenue per occupied bed, and the addition of new hospitals in Bhatinda and Agra. EBITDA grew 20% to ₹4,443 million, while margins remained broadly stable at 26.5%.

Meanwhile, profit after tax increased 27% to ₹2,736 million, with PAT margins expanding to 16.3%. The improvement was supported by lower interest costs following the use of IPO proceeds to retire existing term debt.

Park Medi World Limited is one of the leading institutional players in the North Indian healthcare delivery landscape, operating a network of 17 multi-super speciality hospitals.

Shares maintain winning streak The shares have reflected the company’s strong operational performance, maintaining a steady winning streak since listing in December 2025. In CY26 so far, the stock has delivered returns of 96%, significantly outperforming the broader market.

During this period, the stock has surged from ₹148 to a recent close of ₹290. The rally has also propelled the company’s market capitalisation past the ₹12,000 crore mark, reaching ₹12,549 crore as of Friday’s close.

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