Patanjali Foods board to meet on this date to consider 2nd interim dividend for FY26. Check details

Patanjali Foods' board is slated to meet later this month to consider and approve the second interim dividend, the company said in an exchange filing on Monday, April 13.
The company has announced Tuesday, April 21, as the board meeting date to consider the corporate action. “The Board of Directors of the Company will, inter alia, consider declaration of 2nd Interim Dividend to the shareholders of the Company for the financial year 2025-26 at its meeting scheduled to be held on Tuesday, April 21, 2026,” Baba Ramdev-led FMCG firm said in an exchange filing.
It further added that the record date for determining the entitlement of the shareholders for payment of the interim dividend shall be Saturday, April 25, 2026, subject to approval of the interim dividend by the Board of Directors.
This means that investors must own shares of Patanjali Foods before April 25 to be eligible for the interim dividend, if announced. Given that April 25 is a stock market holiday, April 23 will be the last day to purchase the FMCG stock as the Indian stock market follows a T+1 settlement system.
According to Trendlyne data, Patanjali Foods in a year has announced equity dividends amounting to ₹3.75 per share. At the prevailing price, the dividend yield for Patanjali Foods is just 0.82%.
The last dividend announced by Patanjali Foods was ₹1.75, with the record date set as November 13.
The company also undertook a bonus issue in the ratio of 2:1 last year.
(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)
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