Patanjali Foods Dividend Announcement News: Patanjali Foods has announced that its board of directors will meet on November 26, 2026, to consider and approve the declaration of a second interim dividend for the financial year 2026-27. The company informed the stock exchanges about the proposed meeting in a filing dated November 20.

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The board will consider the dividend payout to shareholders at its meeting scheduled for Thursday, November 26. However, the company has not disclosed the proposed dividend amount or the record date for determining shareholder eligibility in the exchange filing.

Any decision on the payout, including the dividend amount, will be subject to the board's approval.

Patanjali Foods dividend: What the company announced In its regulatory filing, Patanjali Foods said its board would meet on November 26 to consider, approve and declare the second interim dividend for FY27.

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"...we may inform you that a meeting of Board of Directors of Patanjali Foods Limited (“the Company”) is scheduled to be held on Thursday, the November 26, 2026, inter alia, to consider, approve and declare 2nd Interim Dividend for the financial year 2026-27 to the shareholders of the Company," it said in the regulatory filing.

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Patanjali Foods has also announced the closure of its trading window from November 21, 2026, in accordance with the SEBI Prohibition of Insider Trading Regulations, 2015, and the company's internal code of conduct.

The trading window will remain closed until 48 hours after the declaration of the interim dividend. The restriction applies to designated persons and their immediate relatives, as specified in the company's code of conduct.

Dividend History and yield Patanjali Foods has maintained a consistent dividend-paying track record since 2022, with its trailing dividend yield currently estimated at around 1% to 1.25%. This is based on dividend payments of ₹4.05 per share over the past 12 months and a share price of approximately ₹401– ₹405.

In 2026, Patanjali Foods declared an interim dividend of ₹1.75 per share in April, followed by two interim payouts of ₹1.50 and ₹0.80 per share in August. Its overall dividend payout ratio is estimated at around 23% to 26% of earnings.

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The company paid final dividends of ₹5 per share in 2022 and ₹6 in 2023 before moving towards higher and more frequent payouts. In 2024, it declared interim dividends of ₹6 and ₹8 per share. This was followed by a final dividend of ₹2 in September 2025, before its 2:1 bonus share issue, and an interim dividend of ₹1.75 in November 2025.

Patanjali Foods Q2 results Patanjali Foods reported an 18.75% year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit to ₹419.76 crore in Q2 FY27, compared with ₹516.69 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

However, revenue rose nearly 16% YoY to ₹11,322.58 crore during the quarter, supported by price-led growth in the edible oil business and higher volumes in the biscuits and skin care segments.

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The edible oil business recorded a nearly 22% increase in sales to around ₹8,500 crore, driven by higher realisations. The biscuits segment reported its highest-ever quarterly revenue, growing around 28% YoY to approximately ₹640 crore, supported by volume growth and wider distribution. The Doodh brand contributed around ₹480 crore to the segment's revenue.

Revenue from the home and personal care (HPC) segment increased around 11% YoY to approximately ₹710 crore, led by growth in skin care and home care products.

Stock Price Trend The FMCG stock rose 11% in 1 month and 15% in 3 months. However, it shed 13% in 6 months and 31% in the last 1 year.

On Friday, Nov 20, it ended 0.55% higher at ₹404.20 per share.

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It has hit its 52-week high of ₹586.35 in November 2025 and its 52-week low of ₹328.05 in July 2026.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior...Read More ✕ Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at LiveMint. Over the years, she has developed a reputation for sharp editorial judgement, a strong grasp of market dynamics, and the ability to translate complex financial developments into clear, engaging stories for a wide audience.



Her core areas of coverage include stock markets, leading listed companies, currencies, and commodities, with a particular strength in fast-paced, real-time market reporting. She is known for handling breaking market news, earnings-driven stock movements, and macroeconomic developments with speed, accuracy, and context—qualities that are essential in financial journalism.



Pranati has built a diverse and credible professional track record across some of India’s most respected news organisations, including MintGenie, CNBC-TV18, Business Standard and EconomicTimes.com. During her stints at these platforms, she produced data-driven market stories, curated and steered live blogs during volatile trading sessions, and conducted interviews with market veterans, fund managers, economists, and industry experts. Her work often combines on-ground reporting with analytical depth, helping readers make sense of daily market fluctuations and longer-term trends. An alumnus of the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communications and Hansraj College, University of Delhi, Pranati brings a strong academic foundation to her journalism. She specialises in real-time financial reporting, with a keen focus on precision, balance, and insight, aiming to decode market movements in a way that is both informative and accessible to readers across experience levels.