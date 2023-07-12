comScore
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Patanjali Foods launches OFS, promoter to sell 9% stake at floor price of 1,000 per share
Back

Baba Ramdev-led Patanjali Foods has launched an offer for sale (OFS) that will allow its top shareholder Patanjali Ayurved to offload 2.53 crore shares of the company – (leading to a nine per cent stake in case of oversubscription), at a floor price of 1,000 per share. Patanjali Ayurved is the FMCG major's largest shareholder with a stake of 39.37 per cent. The promoter and promoter groups collectively hold 80.8 per cent in Patanjali Foods. 

The OFS will be executed over two days, with the offer being opened up for non-retail investors on July 13, and for the retail investors on July 14, according to a regulatory filing by Patanjali Foods to the stock exchanges.

"The seller proposes to sell up to 2,53,39,640 equity shares of face value of 2 each of the Company (representing seven per cent of the total paid-up equity share capital) on July 13," the company said in its exchange filing.

According to the exchange filing, Patanjali Ayurved will offload about 2.53 crore equity shares under the OFS, which actually represents seven per cent stake. In the case of oversubscription, the promoter is planning to sell 72.39 lakh shares -an additional two per cent, leading to a nine per cent stake in total.

Jefferies India and IIFL Securities will act as the brokers for the OFS, the company noted. The floor price of the offer, at 1,000 per share, will mark a discount of 18 per cent as against the current market price. 

The OFS, at the base offer, will fetch the yoga guru Ramdev-led entity around 3,258 crore. About 25 per cent of the offer is reserved for mutual funds and insurance companies. If there is any undersubscription in this category, the unsubscribed portion will be available to other bidders in the non-retail category.

On July 12, shares of Patanjali Foods settled 1.32 per cent higher at 1,228.05 apiece on the BSE. 

 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Nikita Prasad
Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
Know your inner investor Do you have the nerves of steel or do you get insomniac over your investments? Let’s define your investment approach.
Take the test
Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 12 Jul 2023, 07:10 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout