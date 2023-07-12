Baba Ramdev-led Patanjali Foods has launched an offer for sale (OFS) that will allow its top shareholder Patanjali Ayurved to offload 2.53 crore shares of the company – (leading to a nine per cent stake in case of oversubscription), at a floor price of ₹1,000 per share. Patanjali Ayurved is the FMCG major's largest shareholder with a stake of 39.37 per cent. The promoter and promoter groups collectively hold 80.8 per cent in Patanjali Foods.

