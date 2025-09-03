Patanjali Foods, Prestige Estates among 5 key companies to trade ex dividend today, 3, September, 2025

Dividend Stocks 2025: Patanjali Foods Prestige Estates Projects , Pokarna , Asahi India Glass and VST Tillers Tractors Ltd are key companies that will trade ex dividend today, 3, September, 2025.
Patanjali Foods Prestige Estates Projects , Pokarna , Asahi India Glass and VST Tillers Tractors, like many others, have set September 3 as the record date for identifying and approving a list of eligible shareholders for dividend payments.
To qualify for dividends under the T+1 settlement method, investors must have purchased stock of Patanjali Foods Prestige Estates Projects , Pokarna , Asahi India Glass, VST Tillers Tractors at least one day prior to the record date.
Patanjali Foods Ltd - PATANJALI set Wednesday, September 3, 2025 as the "Record Date" for shareholders to collect the final dividend of Rs. 2.00 (100%) each equity share with a face value of Rs. 2.00 for the fiscal year 2024-25. Earlier with record date on 04/11/2024, Patanjali also had recommended Interim Dividend of ₹8.00.
Pokarna Ltd- POKARNA Board has suggested a 30% dividend of Rs. 0.60 per share for the Financial Year 2024-25, which must be approved by shareholders at the upcoming Annual General Meeting.
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd- PRESTIGE Board of Directors had recommended a dividend of Rs. 1.80 per equity share with a face value of Rs. 10 for the fiscal year 2024-25.
Asahi India Glass Ltd -ASAHIINDIA Recommended to shareholders to declare a dividend of Rs. 2/- per equity share for fiscal year 2024-25. The payment is subject. to approval by shareholders.
VST Tillers Tractors Ltd- VSTTILLERS Board has suggested a Final Dividend of ₹20/- per share of Rs.10/- for the fiscal year 2024-25, to be paid on or after September 10, 2025, if accepted by members at the 57th AGM.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or brokerage companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.